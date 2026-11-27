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Stuttgart defender Jeff Chabot still dreams of a Germany call-up. He has now addressed Jürgen Klopp more or less directly.

"I played for Germany at every youth level, and representing the country was always one of my best experiences. If a call-up ever came, it would make me incredibly proud," Hanau-born Chabot told Stuttgart's club media.

The centre-back has drawn particular encouragement from his team-mates' call-ups for the most recent training camp. "The recent examples of Finn (Jeltsch, Germany; editor's note) and Yanik (Spalt, Austria) show that Stuttgart are on the radar," the 28-year-old said. "I'm not yet 30 and have performed consistently at a high level in both the Bundesliga and international competition for several years. The key is always how I perform for my club alongside my Stuttgart team-mates."

Chabot has become one of Sebastian Hoeneß's most important defenders since joining Stuttgart from 1. FC Cologne in the summer of 2024 . He is also nicknamed "Jeff the Defender", a play on his first name. Chabot, who won four Germany Under-21 caps, remains an undisputed starter this season. He has started all but one of Stuttgart's 17 competitive matches so far.

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Matthäus is a fan: Chabot was tipped for a World Cup place

Chabot had already been touted for a place in the squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Lothar Matthäus, in particular, made the case for him . "He hasn't won a senior cap yet, but I see him as a candidate, even if he might not be on many people's radar. But we have some issues with depth at centre-back," Germany's record appearance holder said. Chabot has "physical presence, is strong in tackles and good in the air".

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Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann instead chose Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton (both Borussia Dortmund), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich) and Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United). Apart from Schlotterbeck, Klopp's predecessor did not select a left-footer, a quality that sets Chabot apart from the other four World Cup squad members.

Klopp, too, recently passed over an alternative to Schlotterbeck who could build play from left centre-back with a strong left foot. He instead picked Anton, who withdrew because of injury, along with Thiaw, Tah and Jeltsch . Chabot's team-mate even made his debut in the 5-0 win over the Netherlands.

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Uncertain future at Stuttgart: What next for Chabot?

Jeltsch's call-up came as something of a surprise: Yann Aurel Bisseck, a regular starter for Inter, missed out despite impressing against Greece on his first start during Klopp's first training camp .

Stuttgart, meanwhile, risk losing Chabot. His contract, like those of numerous other regular starters , expires in the summer of 2028. As yet, though, there have reportedly been no concrete talks about extending his stay.