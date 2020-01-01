Over to you Kaizer Chiefs! Orlando Pirates played their role by holding Mamelodi Sundowns

The Glamour Boys have it all to do themselves in the title race after the help they got from the Buccaneers on Tuesday night

have more reason to keep believing and dreaming of the league title after Tuesday's goalless draw between and .

Amakhosi were hoping for Sundowns to slip up with the hope that they beat on Wednesday night.

And the Brazilians did slip up as they dropped two crucial points at home against the Buccaneers - meaning they are now three full points behind Chiefs after the same number of games.

Of course, Chiefs will play their 23rd league game against Wits but a win for them would see them stretch their lead over Sundowns at the top of the standings to six points.

Deep down, Sundowns supporters would feel a bit disappointed by the result against Pirates - because perhaps they expected their players to show more hunger to win the match and stand a good chance of retaining their crown.

Both Chiefs and Sundowns still have to face each other but if the Soweto-based side wants it more, that match may come with the league title already in the bag.

Prior to the Sundowns-Pirates game on Tuesday, Chiefs were four points ahead of their title rivals - and should Pitso Mosimane's have won on the night then it would have meant more pressure on the Naturena-based side going into the match against Wits.

But with both teams now having played the same number of games, all that Chiefs need to do is to win their remaining matches of the season without really worrying about what Sundowns do in their next eight league matches.

The fact that Mosimane's charges failed to get the back of the net against Pirates also worked in Amakhosi's favour because they are still eight goals ahead of the Tshwane giants in terms of the goal difference.

Some say Mosimane knows how to win the league and others expect Ernst Middendorp, who finds himself at the top of the log for the first time in his PSL coaching career, to blow this perfect chance to wrap it up after his team's struggles before the suspension of the current campaign in March.

Looking back at how well the Soweto giants have played thus far, only those who don't believe in Middendorp and his squad feel they won't win the league, and with four of the eight remaining games at home then Chiefs have no reason to panic.

They have won seven of their 11 home league games this season, drawing just one and losing the other three - and if they can maintain that record then chances are that they will soon reach the 60-point mark which has proven enough to win the league in the past.

Their away record is even better - 11 league games, eight wins, one defeat and two draws; the four away matches left for them could also be enough for Middendorp to win it.

In the end, Chiefs have it easy compared to Sundowns in the remaining matches because Mosimane has to plan for his team and still be focusing on his counterpart until his team can at least catch or leapfrog Middendorp's men; something the men in gold and black will be looking to avoid by just winning their games.

If Chiefs win their next four games then they would easily reach the 60-point mark and those are just four matches before their appointment with Sundowns on August 27.