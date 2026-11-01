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FBL-ESP-LIGA-BETIS-BARCELONAAFP
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Outshining Adeyemi and Gordon: Ezzalzouli embarrasses Barcelona with his brilliance for Betis

A. Ezzalzouli
K. Adeyemi
A. Gordon
Real Betis
Barcelona
Morocco
LaLiga
Champions League
Morocco
Germany
England
Spain

An exceptional talent neglected by Barça

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Barcelona let Morocco's Abde Ezzalzouli go for 7.5 million euros. It's a deal that could cost them dearly, because the player is tearing it up at Real Betis. He has become one of the Andalusian side's standout stars thanks to his individual skills and his influence on matches, especially in the Champions League.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Real Betis are enjoying the best start in their history under Manuel Pellegrini. They lead the La Liga table and remain unbeaten in the Champions League, with a perfect 9 points from their first 3 matches.

Ezzalzouli sits at the heart of this brilliance. He dazzles on the left flank, beats opponents in individual duels and puts in the defensive graft to win the ball back, combining talent with sacrifice.

His story with Barcelona began in the summer of 2021, when the young Moroccan caught the eye with his skills and his left foot during a spell with Hercules in the second division "B". That prompted the Catalan club to start tracking him, leaning on Ramon Planes's gift for spotting promising talent.

Ezzalzouli had arrived in Spain at a young age with his parents and launched his football career in the Hercules youth ranks, breaking into the first team as a starter at eighteen at the Rico Perez stadium.

Barcelona's scouts rated him highly, and the club got his signing over the line on the final day of the summer 2021 window, paying the two-million-euro release clause in his contract.

He joined Barcelona's reserve team, but his good form soon earned him a shot with the first team. He made his La Liga debut on 30 October 2021 against Deportivo Alaves, under Sergi Barjuan, who took charge for a brief spell between the departure of Ronald Koeman and the arrival of Xavi Hernandez.

That same season, the Moroccan moved to Osasuna on loan for the second half of the campaign and left a strong impression.

Real Betis pounced on Barcelona's severe financial crisis to sign Ezzalzouli for 7.5 million euros. The Catalan club kept a buy-back clause worth 20 million euros until 2024, rising to 25 million euros in 2025.

The agreement also handed Barcelona 50% of any future sale of the player by Real Betis. That figure dropped to 20% after the early departure of Brazilian Vitor Roque.

So if a club activates the 60-million-euro release clause in Ezzalzouli's contract, Barcelona pocket just 12 million euros, their 20% share.

The Catalan club's potential return falls far short of what other clubs have paid for players delivering this kind of form.

Compare it to the deals for Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi and the gap is glaring. Newcastle paid more than 70 million euros for Gordon this summer, while Adeyemi's move from Borussia Dortmund cost 24 million euros. That's double what Barcelona might receive should Ezzalzouli leave for his release clause.

Gordon and Adeyemi deliver at a high level, yet "Mundo Deportivo" reckons neither tops Ezzalzouli for individual quality. That's exactly what the Moroccan has shown in the Champions League, turning himself into one of the most beloved stars among Real Betis fans at the La Cartuja stadium.

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