Outgoing Bloemfontein Celtic defender Lorenzo Gordinho keen to make meaningful impact at Kaizer Chiefs

The former Orlando Pirates academy player will boost Ernst Middendorp's defence ahead of the 2018/19 PSL second round

Outgoing Bloemfontein Celtic defender Lorenzo Gordinho is confident that he will make a meaningful impact at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 24-year-old player is set to return to his parent club, Amakhosi next month following a successful loan spell with Phunya Sele Sele.

"My goal is to contribute positively to the team and I’m happy to be on my way back," Gordinho told the Sunday Tribune.

“Being at Celtic was a great experience for me. I learned a lot during my time with them. It was something new for me and I’ve grown as a player as a result," he continued.

Gordinho's return will strengthen Chiefs' defence which has been criticised this season having conceded 13 points from 15 matches.

“As a player, you always have to deal with pressure but this doesn't worry me. The good thing is that I’ve played for Chiefs before and I pretty much know what to expect. Let's just say I'll be doing my best to make a meaningful impact," he said.

The Chiefs academy product insisted that moving to the Free State giants was not a step back in his career.

“I didn’t see the move as a step back when I was told I was going on loan to Celtic. I wanted to make the best out of my time there. And I’m happy that I grew as a player in those 18 months. What was a positive for me is the fact that I got regular game time," he explained.

“We were united as a team. The supporters were amazing. Whether we won or we lost they were behind us. The team spirit was always high despite the challenges we encountered," he added.

Celtic have struggled financially this season and Gordinho was asked if he ever experienced a situation where he didn't get paid, and he said: "no, that didn't happen."

Article continues below

“We took a resolution as a team that it all comes down to football. That’s the mentality which helped us to prevail. We went on to the pitch motivated which is why we have been able to get positive results," he revealed.

“And I'm really looking forward to what for me is a new, exciting challenge (at Chiefs)," he concluded.

Gordinho made 27 league appearances for Celtic and he netted one goal in the process.