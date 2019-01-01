Darren Keet: There are no offers from Europe for me so far

The Cape Town-born keeper has already made it clear that he will reject offers from local clubs

Outgoing goalkeeper Darren Keet says he is not worried by the lack of offers ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper is set to become a free agent when his contract with the Clever Boys expires at the end of this month.

Keet, who rejected Wits' contract extension, has opened up about his current situation as he awaits offers from interested clubs.

“Offers? No, I haven’t received anything. There are no offers from overseas yet," Keet told Daily Sun.

The experienced goal-minder is currently part of the squad which will participate in the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

Keet made it clear that finding a new club is the least of his worries with his representatives busy looking to secure him a deal.

"But that is not a problem for me. I’ve got my agents dealing with that and they’ll let me know accordingly when the time is right," he continued.

Keet is part of Bafana Bafana's three-man goalkeeping department which includes SuperSport United vice-captain Ronwen Williams and starlet Bruce Bvuma.

The former South Africa under-20 international is keen to establish himself as Bafana's permanent first-choice keeper.

“I’m not dealing with the offers at the moment. I’m not too bored. My job now is to focus on what we are currently doing in Dubai," Keet added.

"From Dubai, it is and then the first Afcon game. That’s where my focus is on," he concluded.

Kaizer Chiefs and have both been linked with Keet, but he has made it clear that he is looking to return to Europe.

The lanky keeper was on the books of Belgian side KV Kortrijk between 2011 and 2016.

Keet's South Africa have been drawn into Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which kicks off on June 21 in .

Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages.