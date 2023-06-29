Outdated Kaizer Chiefs slammed: Vindicating Nabi? 'In modern football, coaches move with own team' - Dominic Isaacs

Dominic Isaacs has slammed former team Kaizer Chiefs for not adapting to modern football and allow coaches to bring their own backroom staff.

Nabi reportedly wanted his staff at Chiefs

Amakhosi were not ready to grant him his wish

Isaacs adamant Chiefs have to adapt to changing world

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs were locked in discussions with ex-Yanga SC coach Nasreddine Nabi, but eventually settled for Molefi Ntseki.

Reports have it the Tunisian was keen on coming with his technical team, something that did not go down well with the Glamour Boys who wanted to have some of their men in the team.

Isaacs insists the Soweto Giants should get used to the changing world and allow coaches to come along with their team.

WHAT HE SAID: "I believe that at the end of the day Chiefs have also got the right to have their people around the head coach," Isaacs told Far Post.

"However in modern football coaches move around with their own technical team. It would have been very expensive to let go of the relevant backroom staff."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After failing to agree with Nabi, Amakhosi opted to appoint Ntseki as their main man, demoting Arthur Zwane to the assistant coaching role.

However, the fans are not happy with the appointment, feeling there will be not much difference and Chiefs' trophyless run might be extended.

WHAT NEXT: All eyes will now be on the former Bafana Bafana coach to deliver in the new season.