Out of respect for Simba SC, I will not join Yanga SC - Kotei

The midfielder has been sought by the Wananchi club in the ongoing transfer window but has made it clear of his intentions

Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei has categorically stated he is not going to join Yanga SC due to the respect he has for his former club, Simba SC.

Yanga and Simba are known for their arch-rivalry and Kotei, who left Wekundu wa Msimbazi last year for , has said he will not return to to join the Wananchi team.

Yanga have been pursuing the player and it seems their efforts to land the services of the 26-year old midfielder will hit a rock because the Ghanaian has already made his mind up about the move.

“It is true Yanga seriously want to sign me and they have had negotiations with Kaizer Chiefs. But when I was in Tanzania, I built a very huge respect with the fans and management of Simba SC,” Kotei told Mwanaspoti.

“They showed unconditional love for me and even after leaving I have maintained close communication with them and have been open they will want me to return one day.”

Kotei said he will not join the record Tanzanian champions even if he was going to get a huge salary.

“Listen, my friend, money is not everything. Yanga are ready to offer me some good money but the truth is money cannot override respect. I have not been thinking about money at all and even if Yanga are paying me two or three times higher, I have already made the decision,” insisted Kotei.

Kotei who failed to fit into Amakhosi even after making what looked like an ambitious move last year has been let go by the Premier Soccer League ( ) side and has admitted he is ready to join any club in the ongoing transfer window.

“I have had a discussion with my agents and I can confirm I have no interest at all of joining Yanga because of the huge respect I have for Simba. But if it is for another club, I am ready to join them for a loan move or on a permanent deal.”

Kaizer Chiefs let Kotei leave as they attempt to sign Kenyan international and former and Zesco United midfielder Anthony Akumu in a three-year deal.

The transfer window in Tanzania is expected to be closed on January 16.