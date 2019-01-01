Out-of-favour Orlando Pirates striker Shonga needs to be competitive - Mokwena

The 34-year-old mentor has provided an update on the Bucs striker, who was a key player as they finished second in the PSL last season

caretaker coach Rhulani Mokwena has encouraged Justin Shonga after the striker made his return to action for the team.

The Zambia international was introduced in the second half as the Buccaneers secured a 1-0 win over Stellenbosch FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 clash on Saturday.

It was Shonga's first appearance for Pirates since August with in-form striker Tshegofatso Mabasa having been preferred ahead of him by Mokwena.

The young tactician indicated the 22-year-old Shonga is one of the players, who are fighting for their place in the starting line-up.

“It was good to see him on the pitch and in Buccaneers’ colours," Mokwena told the media.

The former Platinum Stars assistant coach explained Shonga will have to be competitive and contribute if he is to re-establish himself as Pirates' first-choice striker.

"Slowly but surely he is also fighting to get his place back in the team," the former Jomo Cosmos U19 player added.

"And that is all you ask of a player. You ask them to be competitive and contribute."

Shonga came into the clash against Stellies brimming with confidence as he had produced an impressive display for his national team, Chipolopolo.

The former Nkwazi FC marksman scored twice as Zambia drew 2-2 with Benin in an international friendly during the recent Fifa break.

He will be hoping to feature for Pirates when they take on Stellenbosch in a match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.