Barcelona have suffered a fresh injury blow after Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim sustained a physical setback that could keep him out of action for several weeks.
According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Hamza Abdelkarim (18) is going through a rough patch and now faces missing several matches through injury.
The Egyptian striker has recently split his time between the first team and the reserves. But he suffered a physical setback in Barcelona Atletic's training session on Friday as they prepared for today's game against Terrassa.
Hamza had begun recovering from muscle pain that ruled him out of last week's match against Espanyol B, as sources inside the club explained at the time.
Journalist Ashraf Ben Ayad reported on his X account that the setback ultimately ruled Hamza out of today's match.
Sources close to the player and familiar with his condition are pessimistic. They haven't ruled out him spending several weeks on the sidelines with a muscle problem he picked up in the final minutes of yesterday's session.
The club have issued no official statement on his condition and haven't confirmed an injury. For now, he's simply missing from today's matchday squad, with his name absent from the list of those called up.
Reserve team coach Giuliano Belletti is expected to give an update on the player's condition today.
Injury crisis hits Barcelona Atletic
Barcelona Atletic are in the grip of an injury crisis, with 12 players currently unavailable: Eder Aller, Ounstein, Hafiz Gariba, Pacifico, Caicedo, Katovic, Dani Avila, Juan Hernandez, Shane Kluivert, Sama Nomoko and Ibrahim Diarra, as well as Hamza Abdelkarim.
Nor can Belletti count on Biskir, Ebrima and Mayans, who are away with their national teams at the Under-17 World Cup.
Barcelona's reserve team management are examining what might be behind the run of injuries sweeping through the squad. It has already come close to forcing the cancellation of their match against Girona B.
Muscle injuries make the problem more pressing. Ounstein, Gariba, Caicedo, Avila, Kluivert and Diarra have all suffered one, while details of Hamza Abdelkarim's condition are still awaited.
The injuries are raising questions inside the club, not least because Barcelona strengthened their physical preparation set-up last summer by bringing in high-level specialists from the first team.
View Author Profile
I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm