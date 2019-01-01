Ousmane Dembele won't be part of Neymar swap, insists agent

Though considered a potential makeweight in a bid to sign the Brazilian, Barca's former Dortmund forward seems set on staying at Camp Nou

Ousmane Dembele's agent remains adamant the winger will play no part in a mooted swap deal involving star Neymar.

Moussa Sissoko, the international's representative, insists his client is completely committed to spending a third season at Camp Nou.

champions Barca are rumoured to have offered the 22-year-old World Cup winner to PSG in a part-exchange for Neymar, who continues to be overlooked for matchday squads by the Parisians.

Dembele's former boss Thomas Tuchel is now in charge in the French capital and has reportedly warmed to the prospect of a reunion.

The player himself appears less keen on the idea.

"Ousmane stays at Barcelona, 100 per cent," Sissoko told French broadcaster TF1.

"There is no chance he will leave. He wants to and will succeed at Barcelona."

Sissoko doubled down on his statements to RMC, where he asserted that sporting success took precedent over salary for his client.

"I repeat for the 20th time, Ousmane will stay and succeed at Barcelona," he stated.

"The deal would have been better financially in Paris for Ousmane and for me, his agent, but money is not the most important thing, it is success in his career.

"We are not scared of adversity, Ousmane has battled his entire life to get where he is today and he will keep fighting to achieve his ambitions.

"A lot of people say to players that they only think about money and here is the proof that they don't, the most important thing is not the financial aspect but rather his wellbeing and sporting success."

Sissoko also dismissed reports that rumours of misbehaviour and the forward's shaky injury history caused PSG to hesitate over his signing.

"PSG are not the problem, the only thing that matters is that Ousmane does not want to leave Barcelona, he feels good there and he knows what he has to do to triumph in this great club," the agent added.

"The future will be great for him at Barca, he will establish himself to succeed at Barcelona, I invite you all to record that statement and we will talk about it soon."

Dembele has battled injuries and fluctuations in form since moving to from Dortmund in 2017.

He started Barca's season-opening 1-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao but missed the 5-2 victory over with a hamstring strain, which is expected to keep him out for around another month.