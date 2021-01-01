'Our team can't play if it doesn't go direct' - Kaizer Chiefs' Hunt frustrated after Maritzburg United draw

Hunt feels Amakhosi need to have timing in their play as he compared PSL and Caf Champions League football

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says the Soweto giants can't play football if they don't go direct following their draw against Maritzburg United on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi came back to hold the Team of Choice to a 1-1 draw in a PSL encounter at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Hunt discussed how Chiefs can improve with the team having extended its winless run to six games in the league.

"The first-half I think we gave the ball away simply, especially on our left-hand side, you don't expect it at this level, so we have to be better," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"And then the turnover comes and they are at you, we were playing opposite to the ball, in terms of the ball coming forward and we were going at it.

"It gets behind you and then it's a chase, they got the goal, they got the lifeline, I thought we played well the first ten minutes, we played okay."

Thabiso Kutumela opened the scoring for Maritzburg, but Lebogang Manyama grabbed Chiefs' late equalising goal and Hunt was pleased with his side's second-half performance.

"We played through the lines a little better, we have to try to play football, our team can't play if it doesn't go direct you know, with the team that we have," he continued.

"Second-half, obviously changed it, obviously we were a totally different side, okay they hit the crossbar to be fair but I mean, Nazeer Allie, he did it for me for three years, I've never seen a guy clear the ball off the line like that.

"Hit it straight in the head, could have gone either way, so yes give and take, we came back, good spread from the players, good attitude, desire, the most important thing, we showed it," he added.

"I'm happy they got some rewards because they put it in tonight and that's all we can do."

Hunt went on to state that his side needs to have timing in their play as he compared PSL and Caf Champions League football.

Article continues below

"As I said, I get criticised because I think the Champions League is much slower, it's a slower game, here in the PSL is 100 miles an hour, the ball is going back to front, back to front," he said.

"So you gotta make sure the passing when to play, when not play, we played into the press the whole night, sometimes you have to play over the press or through the press, that's the things you gotta learn."

Chiefs will be away to Angolan giants Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League game on March 20.