'Our own strikers are weak' - Kaizer Chiefs legend Nomvethe on Bafana Bafana problems

Former Bafana Bafana forward Siyabonga Nomvethe has discussed the shortcomings of local strikers.

Chiefs and Pirates have struggling strikers

That has spilled into the national team

Nomvethe comments on Bafana forwards

WHAT HAPPENED? Domestic forwards have not been prolific and that has seen non-South Africans dominating the Premier Soccer League.

Problems of Bafana Bafana struggling to find a regular goal-scorer has also been linked to the lack of reliable attackers in domestic football.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have been under stern scrutiny to produce forwards who can dominate the local league with goals.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: He [Shalulile] is coming very close,” said Nomvethe as per iDiski Times.

“But he is talented, he works hard and there is no denying that fact. He knows what is doing because our own strikers in South Africa should be the ones who are scoring the goals.

“Every time there is a foreigner that comes to our league, they do well and it tells you that our own strikers are weak. I just hope he won’t come closer to it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana have been struggling for a reliable striker in recent years and that appears to come from the Premier Soccer League.

Strikers like Lebo Mothiba, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Khanyisa Mayo and Mihlali Mayambela are yet to turn themselves into regular national team scorers.

Those forwards are under scrutiny as Bafana head to the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be hosted by Ivory Coast in January.

WHAT NEXT? After this weekend, Bafana will go into the Fifa international period with strikers still under scrutiny.

Bafana will play against Rwanda and Benin in the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November which is a chance for the strikers to show up and score goals.

After the World Cup qualifiers, January's Afcon finals will be another chance for the forwards to prove themselves.