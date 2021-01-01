Oupa Manyisa: Chippa United snap up former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates star

The Chilli Boys have beefed up their squad as they look to avoid relegation from the PSL this season

Former Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa has found a new home at Chippa United after leaving Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The experienced central midfielder parted ways with TTM in November 2020 without playing a single competitive match for the Vhadau Vha Damani having joined the club in July 2020.

Manyisa, who has been in a financial dispute with Tshakhuma, will now be hoping to revive his career at the Chilli Boys after signing a short-term deal with the club.

"We are proud to announce the signing of midfielder, Oupa “Ace" Manyisa until the end of this current 2020/21 South African domestic football season, with an option of a one-year extension," a club statement read.

"The 32-year-old carries a decorated football career with 31 international caps for South Africa, while also winning three league championships."

The Chilli Boys confirmed that Manyisa is available for selection with the team set to face Maritzburg United in a PSL match at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa head coach Dan Malesela is pleased to have Manyisa in his squad and he believes the former Bafana Bafana international's experience will be important for the team.

“I am elated to have the player of Oupa's talent and experience joining us, where he will play an integral role in this team as we head to the last stretch of the season with the league and the Nedbank Cup," Malesela said.

"We do have a tough schedule with back-to-back fixtures and we are aiming at finishing strong in our remaining matches.

“With captain Andile Mbenyane also still recovering from his groin injury, Oupa will provide the experience that this team needs alongside the likes of Anthony Laffor, Freddy Nsambiyumva and Kurt Lentjies are able to provide.”

Manyisa's last competitive match was against Baroka FC in a PSL match in April 2019 while on the books of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

The former South Africa youth international was released by Sundowns in July 2020 after his contract with the club expired.