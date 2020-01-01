Ouma, Akumu reveal why Timbe will succeed at Reading FC

The duo says they enjoy playing with the gifted attacker who is known for his exceptional skills and pace

Harambee Stars defender Eric Ouma has stated he enjoys playing with new Reading FC winger Ayub Timbe.

The winger joined Reading FC on February 4 on loan from Chinese outfit Beijing Renheand and will stay until the end of the season. Ouma reveals the 27-year old motivates other teammates whenever he is involved in international assignments.

"I have enjoyed playing with him, the kind of strength he has is speed and he is a [big] game player who reads the game," the 23-year-old told Goal.

"He brings motivation and strength to the team regarding his style of play and achievements which is something that any other upcoming player is looking up to."

midfielder Anthony Akumu believes the Royals will benefit from the services of the forward.

"[Timbe] is a good player; he has everything any coach would need in a player. He is strong, has speed, skills and he can handle the ball very well. He is physically fit as well. Reading will enjoy his services."

Timbe is expected to make his debut on Saturday when Reading host at Madejski Stadium.