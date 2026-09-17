Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has settled the controversy surrounding Sofyan Amrabat and Abde Ezzalzouli in recent times, stressing that the former Atlas Lions midfielder's history earns him respect and appreciation but grants him no privileges in selection. He also backed the Real Betis star, despite the uproar over a shirt supporting the city of Ceuta.

On Thursday, Ouahbi named his squad to face Gabon and Lesotho in the first and second rounds of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, alongside a friendly against Ghana.

At the press conference held at the Mohammed VI Complex, the coach responded to the surprising criticism levelled at him by Amrabat before the former national team player announced his retirement from international football.

Amrabat had dropped a bombshell last week, announcing he would temporarily retire from playing in the Atlas Lions shirt.

In a lengthy message on his official Instagram account, the Ajax Amsterdam star wrote that he would not play for Morocco while Ouahbi is in charge.

Ouahbi hit back. As reported by Moroccan website "Hesport", he said Amrabat has given a lot to Morocco in recent years and insisted nobody should forget what the player has offered. At the same time, he denied any dispute or conflict between himself and Amrabat or members of the Atlas Lions' technical staff.

The past earns a player respect and appreciation, he explained, but grants no privileges within the national team. The current situation and the minutes a player gets with his club rank among the criteria used in selection.

Amrabat's problem, Ouahbi added, is mainly down to his lack of appearances for his club in recent weeks. "The problem for the player is in the playing minutes," he said, pointing to the importance of competitiveness and constant readiness before a call-up.

Ouahbi defends Ezzalzouli

Turning to the controversy over Ezzalzouli wearing a shirt in support of the people of Ceuta, Ouahbi stressed that nobody can doubt the player's love for Morocco or what he offers in the national team shirt.

Ezzalzouli recently returned to the pitch after a long absence and was eager to take part, the Atlas Lions coach pointed out. That, in his interpretation, contributed to the player not focusing on the phrase written on the shirt and its implications.

Deal with Ezzalzouli carefully and help him gradually regain his level, Ouahbi urged, while also calling for support for the players and for sport to be kept out of politics.

The current stage, he affirmed, requires helping players return to their best, especially those who have been through difficult periods or moved away from competition.

Villarreal and Real Betis had walked out at the "La Ceramica" stadium last Monday wearing shirts bearing the slogan "We are all from Ceuta", an initiative of solidarity with the city's residents.

Ezzalzouli, born in Morocco and raised in the Spanish city of Elche, faced a flood of criticism, insults and threats from Moroccan followers on social media over his appearance in the shirt. The backlash prompted him to delete the only photo he had posted on Instagram in an attempt to stop the wave of attacks.

Ouahbi's advice to players in the transfer market

On the summer transfer window, Ouahbi revealed that some players consulted him about their choices, explaining that he tried to offer advice serving their personal interest and that of the national team.

The players, the Morocco head coach added, are also surrounded by people who look after their interests.

Morocco host Gabon on Friday 25 September at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, before facing Lesotho the following Tuesday in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

The Atlas Lions then play a friendly against Ghana in Tangier on 4 October.

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