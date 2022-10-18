Otto Addo: Black Stars coach hints he could leave Ghana after World Cup

Ghana coach Otto Addo has hinted that he could leave the Black Stars job after the World Cup to concentrate on his role at Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT HAPPENED? Addo steered the Black Stars to World Cup qualification after taking over in March this year following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac and there have been hopes that he will continue in the role beyond the global tournament in Qatar but he looks keen to focus on his role as a coach at Bundesliga giants Dortmund instead.

WHAT DID ADDO SAY? "I think, as a national coach, you should also live in the country you work for in the long term. But I see myself personally in Germany in the next few years," Addo told Ruhr14 as reported by Ghana Web.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Addo had been working on an interim basis during the World Cup playoff but after defeating Nigeria to qualify for the tournament, he was handed the job permanently.

He has, however, continued to double it up with his role at Dortmund, his stint seeing him record three victories and as many draws as well as two defeats.

Ghana edged Nigeria on the away goals rule in the World Cup playoff following a barren draw in Kumasi and a 1-1 stalemate in Abuja and followed it up with a 3-0 win over Madagascar before a 1-1 draw away to Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He suffered his first loss as Black Stars coach when Ghana were beaten 4-1 by Japan in the Kirin Cup before beating Chile on post-match penalties to finish third at the invitational tournament in June.

Addo’s second loss came courtesy of a 3-0 setback at the hands of Brazil in last month’s friendly match before beating Nicaragua 1-0 a week later as he continues to shape his side for the World Cup where Ghana are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

WHAT’S MORE? The German-born tactician feels Ghana have every chance to go past the group stages in Qatar if they can contain Portugal. “Our group is certainly not easy, that's for sure. But I think that apart from maybe Portugal, against whom it will be extremely difficult, the teams are balanced,” he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADDO: Ghana have one more friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 before they travel to Qatar where they will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal seven days later, followed by meetings with South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.