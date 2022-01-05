Otladisa: Why Kaizer Chiefs should stay away from Marumo Gallants ace

Speculation has been rife in recent days that Kaizer Chiefs are chasing the signature of Katlego Otladisa, Marumo Gallants' flying winger.

So much was expected of Otladisa when he made his top-flight debut for the now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2017.

Mamelodi Sundowns soon came knocking, but he never got to play for the Brazilians as they loaned him out to second-tier side Cape Umoya and Ajax Cape Town.

Now, following a year without a club, he's been performing nicely for the Limpopo-based Gallants and has for the first time in his career, become a regular starter.

While Gallants have issued a hands-off warning over the player and claim they have not been approached for his services, Otladisa's agent has claimed that there has been contact from one of the 'big three' - either Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates.

Of the three it's been Chiefs who have been most strongly linked.

However, such a move would not be in either Amakhosi's best interests, nor that of the player.

Yes, Chiefs are short of pacey wingers and could do with someone like Otladisa, a player not dissimilar in style to former Amakhosi winger and now assistant coach, Arthur Zwane.

But the pressure of expectation at Amakhosi is huge, and it's questionable as to whether a player only starting to find his feet in the PSL is ready for that.

A closer look at his stats tells the story - in the 22 matches this season, Otladisa is yet to score, and has registered just one assist.

Article continues below

In fact, he has scored only three goals in his entire career, and two of those were in the second division. He has only 60 games under his belt - 28 league and cup matches in the top flight, and 32 league and cup outings in the second-tier.





At the very least, the lightning-quick and undoubtedly talented Otladisa needs to see out the rest of the season with Marumo Gallants before considering leaving. He's comfortable where he is right now, enjoying his football under Dan Malesela, and should continue to build on that for the time being.