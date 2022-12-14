Otladisa and Ngema: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates targets' departure could 'kill' Marumo Gallants - Sello

Marumo Gallants president Abram Sello has explained why they cannot afford to lose the club's key attackers Katlego Otladisa and Celimpilo Ngema.

Sello stressed Otladisa and Ngema's importance to his club

Duo played vital roles in helping Gallants reach the CCC group stage

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa lost Ndlondlo to Pirates just a few months ago

WHAT HAPPENED? The duo has attracted interest from Premier Soccer League heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates ahead of next month's mid-season transfer window.

Otladisa has been on the radar of the two Soweto giants since last season, while Chiefs are monitoring Ngema's contract situation at Bahlabane Ba Ntwa with his current deal set to expire in June next year.

Sello stated that they cannot afford to lose the two influential attackers, especially having sold Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo to Pirates just three months ago when asked if the Soweto clubs had approached him.

WHAT DID SELLO SAY?: "I don't even want to answer that question. What I know is that I will make sure that Ngema and Otladisa stay put at Marumo," Sello told Isolezwe.

"They are our high-level players that we rely on. Their departure would open a big gap in the team.

"We also want to achieve something as a team. It will not help us at all if we continue to offload our players to other teams and we are left struggling.

"Remember that we have just parted ways with Ndlondlo. The departure of these players could kill us a lot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Otladisa was tipped to leave Gallants at the same time as Ndlondlo during the local winter transfer window, but the 26-year-old stayed put at the Limpopo side and he is contracted to the club until June next year.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will have to extend Ngema's deal and avoid the risk of losing him for free as the 25-year-old will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from next month onwards.

Gallants are set to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage soon and it will be imperative for the club to keep Otladisa and Ngema beyond the January transfer window having played a vital role in helping the team reach the stage.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR GALLANTS? Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will face off with SuperSport United on December 31 as the 2022-23 PSL season resumes.