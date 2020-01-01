Otieno will get my support at Zesco United - Banda

The Chipolopolo custodian is impressed with the immediate impact the Kenyan has had on Team ya Ziko

Zesco United veteran custodian Jacob Banda states he will support goalkeeper Ian Otieno to ensure he succeeds at the club.

The international joined the Zambian Premier League champions this season from Red Arrows and has gone to be a dependable player at the club. The 32-year old is already impressed with what he has seen from his compatriot and is keen on improving him.

"[Otieno] is a fantastic goalkeeper with many years ahead of him," Banda is quoted by the club's official " target="_blank">Facebook page.

"He has come to a great club and I will do everything to support him. Otieno has made some crucial saves in very crucial games. "

The Zambia international is also impressed with the immediate impact made by Otieno, John Makwatta and Tafadzwa Rusike who joined Team ya Ziko this season.

"[The trio] have fitted in very well and they are playing some good football. Rusike, Otieno, and Makwatta are great additions to the squad," Banda concluded.

Zesco are currently fourth on the table with 39 points.