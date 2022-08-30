The 23-year-old Super Eagle has reportedly attracted interest from the Red Devils ahead of transfer deadline day, and the fans have had their say

Manchester United have been challenged by a section of their supporters to move with speed and seal the transfer of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has returned to the summer transfer limelight ahead of deadline day after the Red Devils were reportedly linked with his signature in exchange for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old Portugal forward is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, and in the last two Premier League matches, against Liverpool and Southampton, he has been left on the bench by manager Erik ten Hag.

Osimhen's move away from the Serie A side was fuelled further on Monday after Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti admitted it will be difficult for the club to "say no" if they receive an offer of €100m for the Super Eagle.

“I don’t have time to think about these things, we have a game every few days. Is the club thinking about it? The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players," said Spalletti after their 0-0 draw against Fiorentina at Stadio Franchi.

“I say that if a club offers you €100m, it is not easy to say no. Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price.”

Man United fans have flocked to social media to plead with the club's top hierarchy to allow a swap deal for Ronaldo and Osimhen, insisting the Super Eagle will be a good addition to their squad.

"With the arrival of Antony, Manchester United can challenge for the title if they bring in Victor Osimhen," @DeirdreGresham1 opened the debate on Twitter while @GodOfWar1759 opined: "@ManUtd Get Victor Osimhen and the team becomes a completely different MONSTER."

@EPLLMS explained Man United should focus on bringing in a number nine and not a winger by saying: "If we are going to spend just one lot of £85 million in the final couple of days of the transfer window, I would rather we bought a number 9, i.e. Victor Osimhen [Napoli], than another winger, as in Anthony from Ajax."

@LnreUTD described Osimhen as a young energetic striker who can fit in well in the team's playing set-up and would thus be a good signing.

"Victor Osimhen is an excellent young striker. He would be a sensational signing for our team and would fit in perfectly with what we are trying to do."

He was, however, cautious that Man United could pass the chance to sign the Super Eagle: "Watch Joel Glazer rule it out when everyone including Erik ten Hag knows we desperately need a striker."

"Letting go of Ronaldo and getting Osimhen would be the deal of the summer for Manchester United," explained @devvoisking789, adding: "A front three of Sancho, Osimhen and Antony would light up the Premier League."

@VaughnHalliwe11 wrote: "Victor Osimhen makes Man Utd title challengers by the way," while @CornellPullman3 called on the Red Devils to make it happen by letting go Ronaldo and sign Osimhen: "Please, Osimhen let's make it happen good luck Ronaldo is still a goat but United need to move on."

@saintk0fi said: "Osimhen would be a statement signing for Man Utd."

Meanwhile, another set of fans is against the move, insisting Osimhen should stay put at Napoli to enjoy Champions League football in this campaign.

"He shouldn't go because he can't replicate what Ronaldo did in the last season and the best thing for him is to stay and enjoy the Champions League free of charge with Napoli," opined Michael Marteye.

Leah Ogot wrote: "This boy worked for Champions League let him enjoy it with Napoli," while Charles Ezenwa Enyinnaya wrapped up the debate by saying: "Bad deal for Victor, he should stay at Napoli and enjoy Champions League action."

Last season, the Super Eagle bagged 18 goals and six assists in 33 games for Napoli. So far in this campaign, he has scored two goals and registered one assist from three appearances.