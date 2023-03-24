Osimhen transfer blow to Manchester United & Benni McCarthy linkup? Super Eagles star hints he may stay at Napoli

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has insisted he is happy at the club, hinting he might not make a move to Manchester United in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international was commenting on the environment at Naples and how it has helped him improve as a player

The forward insists the fans have shown him immense love, and it explains why some players spend many years at Napoli.

The 24-year-old hinted he may stay at the club beyond this season thanks to the support he is receiving from the fans.

WHAT HE SAID: "Napoli should be like a country, it is a whole different type of feeling when you go there as a player," Osimhen told Elegbete TV.

"I have seen a reason why players go there and spend many years there. It is because the love the fans show to their players is really massive and they play football there, they love football a lot.

"They love their club a lot; you go to the city and you see how they idolize Maradona, it is unbelievable for me, I have never seen such a thing in my life before... When you do so much for these people, for this club, you make them happy, they make sure they give you the support and love that you need.

"When I play, I miss a goal or I get injured but when I stand up, they chant my name, I don't take this for granted. I appreciate the love they have shown me; the only way I can repay them is by making sure I make them happy on the pitch. The dream they had for many years is becoming a reality and I will do my best to ensure I give them what they desire."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This season, Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 23 Serie A matches to help Napoli reach 71 points, 19 more than second-placed Lazio after 27 matches.

Napoli are also in the quarter-final of the Uefa Champions League for the first time in their history.

It explains why Manchester United want the Nigerian to bolster their attack as they plan to push for the Premier League title next season.

Even Odion Ighalo has urged Osimhen to join the Red Devils and form a deadly partnership with Marcus Rashford, who has become a lethal finisher under the tutelage of Benni McCarthy.

WHAT NEXT: Currently, Osimhen is with Nigeria for international duty. They will play Guinea-Bissau on Friday in Group A of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.