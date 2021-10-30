Osimhen to miss Napoli's trip to Salernitana due to injury

Napoli have announced Victor Osimhen will miss their Serie A trip to Salernitana on Sunday due to a muscle strain.

The Super Eagles striker has been a standout player in the Italian top-flight this season and his medical update might come as a worry for Luciano Spalletti.

Osimhen started each of Napoli’s last eight league matches and he has scored five goals so far in this campaign.

His attacking contributions have helped the Parthenopeans maintain a 10-game unbeaten streak in the league which puts them on top of the table with 28 points.

“Osimhen left the field prematurely with a muscle strain in his right gastrocnemius. Victor will not leave for the trip to Salerno,” read a statement on the club's website.

Although he did not find the back of the net in Napoli’s 3-0 win over Bologna on Thursday, Osimhen played a key role in securing maximum points for the hosts at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Nigeria international was involved in two penalties won by Napoli and they were converted by Lorenzo Insigne in each half of the encounter.

It remains to be seen if the former Lille talisman will be fit in time for Nigeria’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde on November 13 and 16 respectively.

In his absence, Cameroon’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly will hope to help Napoli maintain their fine run in Serie A.

Salernitana, on the other hand, will be expected to parade Nigeria duo Joel Obi and Simy Nwankwo as they chase their second league win of the season.

They occupy 19th spot in the Serie A table, after gathering seven points from 10 games so far.