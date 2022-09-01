Osimhen to Man United transfer latest: Ronaldo clue dampens hopes

The Nigeria striker now appears set to remain with Napoli beyond transfer deadline day

It’s looking increasingly likely that Victor Osimhen will remain with Napoli beyond the end of the transfer window after Cristiano Ronaldo was named in the Manchester United squad to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday.

Earlier this week, rumours emerged in the Italian press that Napoli had opened the door for Osimhen to exit the club for Old Trafford, but only if certain conditions were met.

According to CDS, as per the Manchester Evening News, the Partenopei would have only sanctioned a move for Osimhen on loan if the Red Devils had an obligation to buy the striker for €100 million at the season’s end.

Similarly, the second criteria Napoli insisted on was Ronaldo being included in the deal, with the Italian giants keen on securing the legendary Portugal striker on a season-long loan.

Surely, if there were any scope for the unlikely transfer to go through on deadline day, CR7 would have needed to have sat out the Red Devils’ Premier League showdown with Leicester.

Instead, having been included in Erik ten Hag’s squad for the PL meeting, it’s looking increasingly likely that Ronaldo will remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the window.

It would surely nix any potential Osimhen exit—unless the two clubs could come to terms on an alternative arrangement—meaning the forward will remain at Napoli this season.

The forward had a hand in 40 goals in his first 65 outings for the Partenopei since arriving from LOSC Lille in a deal worth over $96 million, and still has just under three years further to run on his contract with at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.