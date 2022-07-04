Osimhen to Bayern Munich? Fans divided over possible transfer of Nigerian striker from Napoli

Joel Omotto|
Victor Osimhen Napoli 2021-22Getty
African All StarsFeatures & OpinionsFan ViewsBundesligaSerie AV. OsimhenBayern MünchenNapoli

Some supporters feel a move to Germany is good for the Super Eagles forward while others think he is headed elsewhere

Reports that Nigeria and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is being considered by Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski have divided fans online.

According to Dario Sports, Bayern have opened negotiations with Napoli for Osimhen with Polish striker Lewandowski having expressed his desire to leave the Bavarian giants this summer.

The rumours seem to have excited a section of fans who feel the Nigerian linking up with Senegalese forward Sadio Mane at the Allianz Arena would be good for Bayern and Africa while some think he is not the kind of profile that the club should be looking at.

Editors' Picks

Some supporters feel the Nigerian striker's attributes make him a perfect fit for Bayern.

Other supporters think while Bayern would be good for Osimhen, it is Manchester United who are likely to get him instead.

Article continues below

Osimhen, who has been at Napoli for two years, was the club’s top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions last season and managed 14 in Serie A as Luciano Spalletti’s side finished third.

Osimhen to Bayern?

Would Osimhen be a success at Bayern Munich?