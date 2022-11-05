Osimhen runs Napoli's show with goal & assist, gifts Lookman penalty for Atalanta

Victor Osimhen made it seven goals in his last six games as Napoli extended their unbeaten Serie A run with a 2-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a match that was billed to be a battle between Osimhen and his Nigerian compatriot Ademola Lookman, both players were on target but it was the Napoli striker who was at the centre of the action at both ends of the pitch.

A cross into the box hit Osimhen’s hand and after a lengthy VAR check, it was adjudged to be a handball resulting into a penalty. Lookman stepped up and slotted it in for his sixth goal of the season after 19 minutes.

But Osimhen had the final say, first atoning for his mistake by heading in the equaliser four minutes later before passing to Eljif Elmas to make it 2-1, 10 minutes to half-time.

Piotr Zielinski floated in a brilliant pass and the striker showed his prowess in the air to head in his sixth goal in four league games before he exhibited great strength to shrug off Atalanta defender Merih Demiral before passing to an unmarked Elams in the box for Napoli’s second goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The top-of-the-table contest was expected to produce fireworks, especially from on-form Nigerians Osimhen and Lookman and the two did not disappoint.

The game started at a high tempo with each side eager to get the opening goal and it was Lookman who benefited first before his countryman took over the show.

Victory sees Napoli remain the only unbeaten team in Serie A this season with their ninth straight win leaving them top of the table with 35 points, eight ahead of second-placed Atalanta who have now lost back-to-back home games.

ALL EYES ON: Osimhen had found the back of the net six times in the last five games and he delivered yet again in a big game.

THE VERDICT: The former Lille striker has reclaimed his crown as the king of Naples as he now has nine goals and two assists in all competitions, with his strike in Bergamo taking him top of the Serie A scorers’ charts with eight, despite missing three weeks of action with an injury.

WHAT’S NEXT? Napoli host Empoli in Serie A on Tuesday while Atalanta take on Lecce the following day.