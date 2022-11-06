Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has advised Victor Osimhen to learn to ‘play with his teammates’ despite his starring role in Saturday’s victory.

Spalletti wants to see more from Osimhen beyond scoring

Napoli coach feels Nigerian striker needs to be more involved

The 23-year-old had a hand in all three goals on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen scored a goal and set up another as Napoli came from behind to beat Atalanta 2-1 in Bergamo to take his tally to nine for the season so far but it seems his coach was still not satisfied by his overall output.

WHAT DID SPALLETTI SAY? “Osimhen is a player who has these sudden surges and spurts, but he needs to every now and then also figure out how to pass it and work with his teammates,” Spalletti told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“He was a little tired today, but still created chances, caused issues, and when Atalanta pushed their wingbacks higher with the strikers wide, he was alone in midfield and in those situations [he] can do more than he did tonight.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nigeria international was at fault for Atalanta’s goal after his handball handed them a 19th-minute penalty scored by his compatriot Ademola Lookman before he responded through a header four minutes later and then set up Eljif Elmas for the second goal.

Osimhen was awarded Man of the Match for his goal and assist but he finished the game with some of the lowest numbers, having managed just one shot on target from 31 touches of the ball while he had a 67 per cent pass accuracy before he was replaced with 15 minutes to go.

The 23-year-old at times cut a lonely figure up front and it is perhaps why his coach wants him to be more involved even as his goal, his seventh in the last six matches, made him Serie A’s leading scorer with eight so far.

WHAT’S NEXT? Osimhen will hope to have taken on his coach’s advice when Napoli host Empoli in their next Serie A match on Tuesday as he looks to continue his scoring run.