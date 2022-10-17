Victor Osimhen has dismissed talk a of a possible rivalry between him and Giacomo Raspadori after Napoli defeated Bologna 3-2 in a Serie A contest.

Osimhen came off the bench to score against Bologna

He replaced Raspadori in the 46th minute

He has three Serie A goals this campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the fixture at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday, former Italian striker Claudio Bellucci had opined that Raspadori was a more functional player for Napoli than Osimhen.

He went further to describe the Super Eagle as a player who is good at defending and starting the game from the back.

Against Bologna, Osimhen was introduced in the 46th minute for Raspadori and he went on to score in the 69th minute as Napoli registered their eight league victory of the season to move top of the table.

The Super Eagle has discussed his decision to run over to the bench to celebrate with Raspadori and why he loves the atmosphere in the team.

WHAT DID OSIMHEN SAY? “I love him [Raspadori], not just because he is now my teammate, when he was at Sassuolo too. He’s a top player, a great guy, he has been decisive for the team and we have a good relationship on and off the pitch," Osimhen explained after the game to DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

"I love the solidarity in this team, which is the most important thing at this level.”

“It’s always important for me to get a goal in this stadium, because the atmosphere is really amazing and I am happy to help the team win. I believe we will continue to push with this momentum.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After recovering from injury, Osimhen has scored two goals in all competitions. He was on target after coming off the bench in the 4-2 Uefa Champions League Group A win against Ajax.

He scored in his second straight match against Bologna in the league on Sunday. Osimhen has three goals in Serie A from six appearances.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? Napoli and Osimhen will prepare for their trip to face AS Roma in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday before the visit of Rangers for their Champions League matchday five at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on October 26.