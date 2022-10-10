Osimhen back in Napoli training, while Dessers is delighted goal drought ends at Cremonese

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers scored hi maiden Cremonese goal after nine games, against Napoli in a Serie A fixture on Sunday.

Dessers scored his maiden goal for Cremonese

Napoli won 4-1

Dessers delighted with his goal despite loss

WHAT HAPPENED: The Super Eagle finally ended his goal drought for the Serie A outfit on Sunday in the 4-1 loss against the Naples-based side at Giovanni Zini in Cremona.

It was the visitors who scored first courtesy of Matteo Politano, but the Nigeria international brought the teams to level terms. The strike was his first after enduring a torrid time trying to hit the back of the net since joining the team in the summer.

The Osimhen-less side then struck thrice through Giovanni Simeone, Hirving Rodrigo and Mathias Olivera to ensure the Blues collected maximum points.

Getty

WHAT WAS SAID: Despite losing the game, the 27-year-old could not hide his joy for opening his account for the Italian outfit, "First goal in Serie A, scoring under our curve was a great emotion. We continue to grow, to the next! Come on Cremo," Dessers tweeted.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: By getting on the scoresheet, Dessers might have gotten the confidence he needed to help his team get positive results regularly. Prior to his maiden strike, the Super Eagle had managed to get an assist.

Having excelled at Genk and Feyenoord, surely it is just a matter of time before his form returns.

However, his countryman Osimhen should be asking himself a lot of questions owing to his team's free-scoring form in his absence.

Getty

The 23-year-old has been out since the first week of September. His team did not show any signs of missing him as they have scored 19 goals in six goals across all competitions.

He has been training on his own in a bid to get his fitness back but missed the Sunday game owing to family issues.

WHAT NEXT FOR DESSERS, OSIMHEN? The former will have to wait until Sunday to feature against Spezia in a Serie A assignment. Osimhen might get some minutes on Wednesday when Napoli play Ajax in the Champions League.