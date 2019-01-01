Osimhen's away goal drought continues in Lille’s defeat to Olympique Marseille
The Nigeria international, who was a major doubt for this game owing to injury worries, was introduced for Loic Remy after 65 minutes but could not rescue his team from defeat.
Osimhen remplace Rémy à la pointe de l'attaque.— LOSC (@losclive) November 2, 2019
🔺 @victorosimhen9
🔻 Rémy#OMLOSC 1-0 | ⏱ 65'
Morgan Sanson and Gabriel’s own goal powered Andre Villas-Boas’ men to their fifth win of the season, with Adama Soumaoro’s strike reduced to a mere consolation.
Despite seeing action for just 25 minutes, Osimhen got one shot, nine touches, four passes with a passing accuracy of 75%, albeit he was cautioned in the 83rd minute.
Following the defeat, Lille dropped to fifth spot in the French top-flight with 18 points after 12 games.
Not our night in #Marseille. We move on. #OMLOSC pic.twitter.com/j58TeokvGb— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) November 2, 2019
Christophe Galtier’s men travel to Spain for Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Valencia. They sit at the base of Group H with one point from three games.