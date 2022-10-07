Victor Osimhen might not make his return for Napoli this weekend after missing Thursday's training owing to 'family matters', the club said.

Osimhen was injured against Liverpool

Has so far missed five club matches

He missed training on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international was injured during Champions League matchday one against Liverpool and has been out since then.

On Tuesday, he was absent as his team defeated Ajax 6-1 to collect their third win in Group A that guarantees them an extended period on top of the table.

The team resumed training on Thursday ahead of the Serie A game against Cremonese at the Giovanni Zini Stadium in Cremona on Sunday.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: Osimhen has been training in isolation and might be in line to make a return this weekend at Cremona. However, the recent update might be a concern for the supporters who are longing to see the 23-year-old back in action.

"Victor Osimhen was not involved in training due to family reasons," the club updated.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In Osimhen's absence, the Parthenopeans have played five matches and won them all. They have scored an average of three goals per game and conceded just three in the process.

Before his injury, the Super Eagle had played six games in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist.

WHAT NEXT: It is not clear whether Osimhen will be involved on Sunday, but if it is not the case, then he might get a few minutes on Wednesday against Ajax at the Armando Diego Maradona Stadium.