Oshwin Andries: Stellenbosch FC and South Africa U-23 prospect passes away - reports

Stellenbosch FC defender Oshwin Andries has passed away after reportedly being stabbed on Saturday.

Stellenbosch defender Andries passed away on Saturday

Unconfirmed reports claim the player was stabbed

Youngster was just getting started at Stellenbosch

WHAT HAPPENED? Although circumstances leading to his death are still unclear, iDiski Times reported that the young defender died from stab wounds after being attacked on Saturday.

His death has sent shockwaves across the South African sporting fraternity with teammates, rival clubs and fans sending in their tributes and condolence messages.

Teammate Deano van Rooyen was one of those who paid tribute to the youngster.

The former South Africa U20 captain came through the ranks at Stellenbosch where he honed his skills as a defender who could also slot in at central midfield.

Andries made his PSL debut against Orlando Pirates this season and had managed eight appearances, while scoring one goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player was just three weeks away from his 20th birthday and his death robs the club and country a talented and promising player who was set to be a mainstay in the respective teams in the near future.

Andries had already displayed his leadership qualities to earn the armband for the national U20 side while he also captained his club to the DStv Diski Challenge Championship last season.

WHAT’S NEXT? Stellenbosch are expected to release an official statement which will shade more light on the circumstances that led the player’s untimely death.