Oshwin Andries: Family confirms Stellenbosch FC defender died from stab wounds

Oshwin Andries’ family has confirmed that the young Stellenbosch FC defender and former South Africa U20 captain died from stab wounds.

Andries’ family has spoken after his untimely death

Defender’s mother said he died after being stabbed

Stellenbosch youngster was just getting started in the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? According to his mother Natasha, the player was stabbed on the head and back following an argument at a tavern in Klapmuts area where he was having fun with friends.

The incident happened on January 29 after which he was taken to the hospital and released the following day.

However, on February 1, he started complaining of pain after which another visit to the hospital saw him receive medication. His sickness took a turn for the worse on Saturday when he died while being taken to a nearby medical facility.

Andries’ death has sent shockwaves across the South African sporting fraternity with teammates, rival players, clubs, coaches and fans sending their tributes.

The former South Africa U20 captain came through the ranks at Stellenbosch where he honed his skills as a defender who could also slot in at central midfield.

WHAT DID SHE SAY? “My heart is broken into pieces, I’m hurt,” Natasha told the Daily Sun.

“Ossie [Andries] went back inside and sat down but all of a sudden, the crowd went wild and when I went close, I saw Ossie was already stabbed.

“His sickness took a serious turn on Saturday afternoon so we rushed him to the hospital. He just grabbed my arm [on their way to the hospital] and that was the end.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player made his professional debut aged 18 in December 2021 and had featured eight times for Stellebosch this season, including five starts, scoring one goal.

He became the club’s youngest-ever goal scorer in the PSL and also captained South Africa at the recent U20 Afcon Cosafa qualifiers.

The 19-year-old last featured in a competitive match when he started in the 3-2 win over Cape Town City on January 27.

WHAT’S MORE? Andries' brother Lee revealed how the untimely death shattered his big dreams. “His dream was bigger than playing locally and Bafana Bafana. His dream was to play overseas in Europe,” he said.

WHAT’S NEXT? Stellenbosch promised to issue another statement in due course.