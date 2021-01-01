Oshoala's Barcelona battle Manchester City in Champions League quarter-final

The quarter-final draw for Europe's elite women's club competition was done on Friday and the Nigerian is the only African standing

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala will lead Barcelona's line when they face off with Machester City in a 2020-21 Uefa Women's Champions League quarter-final encounter.

In Friday's event held at Uefa headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, the draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the competition saw Oshoala's Spanish side drawn against the English giants.

On Wednesday, the Nigeria international had led the Spanish champions past Danish giants Fortuna Hjorring, following a 5-0 away triumph, where she ended her six-match goal drought.

Her latest goal saw the Super Falcons star take her Champions League goal tally to two in four appearances in the current campaign.

On the other hand, Manchester City defeated Abigail Kim's Fiorentina 5-0 in the second leg to advance 8-0 on aggregate on Thursday.

With the exit of Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade, Cameroon's Ajara Nchout, Zambia duo Prisca Chilufya and Racheal Kundananji Liberia's Kim, Oshoala is the only African left in the competition.

Article continues below

A triumph against City over two legs will see Barcelona square up against holders and favourites Lyon in the sem-final of the European championship.

The quarter-final first leg will be played on March 23-24 and second leg on March 31- April 1, while the semifinals first leg are scheduled for April 24/25 and May 1/2 for the reserve fixture.

And Oshoala will be hoping to power her Spanish side all the way to the final billed for May 16 at the Gamla Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden.