Oshoala scores as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to reach Copa de la Reina final

Barcelona silenced Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-final of the Copa de la Reina, with Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala among the goal scorers.

Still hurt by their Champions League final defeat to Olympique Lyon, the Blaugranes took on the Whites in their quest to qualify for another final.

Fuelled by that, Jonatan Giraldez’s side began the game played inside Estadio Santo Domingo on a bright note and were unlucky not to have taken a two-goal lead after 12 minutes with Alexia Putellas and Oshoala hitting the upright.

However, they opened the scoring in the 19th minute as Putellas teed up Lieke Martens who beat goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez.

The goal was a reality check for Real Madrid, albeit, they could not restore parity as they went into the half time break with a goal deficit.

Two minutes into the second half, the reigning Spanish league champions doubled their advantage after Oshoala set up Aitana Bonmati.

Martens negotiated a ball through to the Nigerian on the left, but she passed the ball to the Spaniard, who showed quick feet to find the net.

Five minutes later, Martens contributed to the third goal as her corner kick was headed home by Mariona Caldentey who was left unmarked in the penalty box.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Oshoala completed the obliteration with a fourth thanks to Claudia Pina’s assist. Three minutes later, she was substituted for Ona Baradad.

Barcelona will now face Sporting Club de Huelva in the final billed for Alcorcon on Sunday morning.

Giraldez’s women are defending champions and they have lifted the diadem for a record eighth time.

Reigning African Women Player of the Year Oshoala had emerged as the top scorer in the women’s Spanish Primera Division with Barcelona.

The 27-year-old achieved that feat after scoring 20 goals in 19 league appearances and shared the award with Brazilian Geyse Ferreira, who managed 20 goals in 27 appearances for Madrid CFF.

After Sunday’s final, she is expected to join the Super Falcons squad as they commence preparations for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations billed for Morocco.