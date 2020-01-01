Oshoala on target for Barcelona in 9-0 Santa Teresa demolition in Spanish Iberdrola

The Nigerian forward added to her season tally for the Catalans as she continued their incredible start to the season on Saturday

Asisat Oshoala found the back of the net for as they earned a massive 9-0 win at home over Santa Teresa in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter at Estadi Johan Cruyff on Saturday.

Going into the tie, the striker had emerged the only African in the 50-name shortlist for the Uefa Women's Team of the Year and was hoping to add to her season's tally of two league goals for Barcelona.

Manager Lluis Cortes handed the Super Falcons captain her third appearance as a substitute after she failed to find the net on her fourth start in a 5-1 win against last month.

As expected, the champions started in fine fettle when Jenni Hermoso opened the scoring off a fine assist from Aitana Bonmati after just four minutes of action in the encounter.

Six minutes later, Ana Crnogorcevic assisted Lieke Martens to double the lead for Barcelona before Hermoso set up Martens for a third of the match in the 16th minute.

In the 25th minute, Crnogorcevic and Martens combined superbly again to score the fourth before Mariona Caldentey teed up Hermoso for her brace and a fifth of the contest three minutes later.

Martens provided an assist for Hermoso to hit her third in the 34th minute before Marta Torrejon aided Hermoso for her quadruple 11 minutes later and Caldentey got the eighth just before the half-time break.

After the interval, Cortes introduced Oshoala as a replacement for Caldentey early in the second half and Andrea Falcon provided the Nigerian with the assist to find the net eight minutes from full-time.

The Nigerian netted 20 goals in 19 outings last season and has now scored three goals in seven matches for Barcelona this term.

The win moves Barcelona to the top of the Spanish table with 21 points from seven matches and they have three games in hand.

The big victory puts the Catalans in high spirits ahead of their Round of 32 showdown with the champions next Wednesday.

After a mid-week continental outing, Cortes' team will be up against in their next domestic encounter next Sunday and Oshoala will hope to be on the scoresheet again.