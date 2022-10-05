Oshoala: Nigeria striker out of Japan friendly, trains with Barcelona

Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala will be absent when Nigeria take on 2011 World Champions Japan on Thursday morning, Nigerian time.

Oshoala not in Nigeria camp

Trained with Barca on Wednesday

Falcons play Japan on Thursday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Super Falcons have been dealt a big setback with less than 24 hours prior to their international friendly against the Asians. The reigning African Women Player of the Year did not join the West Africans before the deadline set by coach Randy Waldrum, however, no reason was given for her no-show. However, she was spotted training with the Blaugrana on Wednesday afternoon – which confirms her non-participation in the fixture billed for the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

WHAT WAS SAID? A post on social media by the Super Falcons claimed that the latch arrivals were Amanda Mbadi, Ngozi, Okobi, Uchenna Kanu and Vivian Ikechukwu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Oshoala’s absence, coach Waldrum would be counting on Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade to wreak havoc against the Asians who are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions. For Barcelona, having the Nigerian is a big plus for their preparations for next week’s Uefa Women’s Champions League showdown against Portuguese outfit, SL Benfica inside Estadi Johan Cruyff.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Alongside Oshoala, Nigeria will face Japan without Tosin Demehin, Gift Monday, Rofiat Imuran, and Yewande Balogun due to contrasting reasons.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO

Getty.

DID YOU KNOW? Oshoala is the first and only African to win the Uefa Women’s Champions League title.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSHOALA? The striker will try to make the most of the international break and get fit so that she is up and running to face Athletic Club on October 15.