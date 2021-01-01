Oshoala helps Barcelona to record seventh Copa de la Reina title

The Nigerian was in action as the Blaugranas silenced their rivals to emerge as the newest champions of the domestic competition

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala helped Barcelona grab a record seventh Spanish Copa de la Reina title for the 2019-20 season following a 3-0 victory over Logrono in Malaga on Saturday.

The Nigerian delivered an impressive performance in attack as the Blaugranas claimed their second major title in the 2019-20 term after reclaiming the league crown for the first time since 2015.

Despite scoring 16 goals in 20 outings this term, Oshoala was left on the bench after she failed to hit the net in two games and came on as a second-half substitute to guarantee her side's win.

In a bid to clinch the first title since 2018, Barcelona made a fine start to the contest, although only found a breakthrough in the 42nd minute when Alexia Putellas broke the deadlock from the spot.

Two minutes later, Jose Moncayo's side suffered a further setback when Aitana Bonmati struck to double the lead for Barcelona.

After the break, the champions continued their dominance and were rewarded with another breakthrough on the hour-mark when Leila Ouahabi played Jenni Hermoso through for the winner.

The latest Copa de la Reina title saw Barcelona surpass six-time winners Levante and Espanyol following a record seventh at Estadio La Rosaleda.

Oshoala was in action for the final 25 minutes of the match to celebrate her second major title triumph for Barcelona, after clinching her first league title in Europe last summer.

After the title win for Barcelona, the Super Falcons captain heads out in high spirits to Antalya, where Nigeria aim to become the first African side to claim the Turkish Women's Cup.

On the other hand, Equatorial Guinea’s Jade Boho featured for 78 minutes and Ghana’s Grace Asantewaa’s Logrono starred for 46 minutes, while Cote d’Ivoire duo of Ida Guehai and Rebecca Elloh saw 67 minutes and the final 12 minutes for Logrono respectively.

South Africa’s Nothando Vilakazi and Kenya’s Cynthia Musongo could not taste a minute for Moncayo's team as they did not make the bench for the Copa de la Reina final.

After a two-week-long international break, Logrono will welcome newcomers Santa Teresa on February 28, while Barcelona visit the same opponents a week later.