Fenerbahce goal has given me confidence – Osayi-Samuel

The Nigerian midfielder is pleased with how his game against the Anatolian Eagle went, where he broke his duck for the Yellow Canaries

Bright Osayi-Samuel has revealed that his first Fenerbahce goal against Konyaspor has given him confidence.

The midfielder ended his wait for a maiden Yellow Canaries goal as Erol Bulut’s men swept aside the Anatolian Eagle 3-0 at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium on Monday evening.

With Attila Szalai giving the visitors a 29th-minute lead, the former Queens Park Rangers star doubled his side’s advantage three minutes later. He slotted the ball past goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic after he was teed up by Dimitrios Pelkas.

Serdar Aziz’s goal in the 90th minute sealed the win, and the 23-year-old, who is pleased to have broken his duck for the Turkish Super Lig outfit, said his effort has boosted his self-esteem.

He also applauded his teammates for picking up all points at stake versus Ilhan Palut’s men, while assuring that they would improve in their next fixture.

"I feel very happy today that I personally scored. It was my first goal,” Osayi-Samuel told the Fenerbahce website.

“I try to play very seriously every game I play. When I play, I try to do more, I try to improve myself. This goal I scored has given me confidence. I think I can do more.

“The more I play, the better I want to show what kind of player I am. We performed well as a team. Especially after we scored two goals, we also showed how much we want the game as a team.

“But after the second goal, we backed off a little bit. The opponent put pressure on us in that sense. We want to do better and continue well with a better performance in the next game.”

Article continues below

After putting up a fine shift, Osayi-Samuel was substituted for Dutch midfielder Ferdi Kadioglu in the 70th minute.

With this result, Fenerbahce now occupy the third position on the Turkish elite division log after garnering 58 points from 28 outings so far in the 2020-21 campaign. Whereas, Konyaspor dropped to 12th with 32 points from 27 matches.

The 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahce face Genclerbirligi in their next league tie on March 14, and Osayi-Samuel would be aiming to add to his goal tally.