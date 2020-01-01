Osayi-Samuel and Eze on target in 4-2 QPR victory against Stoke City

The Anglo-Nigerian duo played their part in securing all three points for the Rs

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Eberechi Eze were among the scorers as Queens Park got the better of in a 4-2 Championship win at Loftus Road.

The Rs last tasted victory in the English second tier when they beat 1-0 on January 18.

Since then they lost three and drew once.

The West London outfit started on the back foot with Stoke taking a 2-0 lead courtesy of Sam Clucas and Tyrese Campbell.

The home side bounced back with Jordan Hill and Eze scoring between the 34th and 38th minutes.

Osayi-Samuel made it 3-2 in the 71st minute after receiving Yoann Barbet's long ball and then made a meal of a defender before blasting the ball in from a very tight angle on the left.

Mark Warburton's men still had time for one more goal which came through Ilias Chair in injury time.

71' COMEBACK COMPLETE!



A piece of magic from @Bright_097, who finds the far corner from a tight angle.



From 2-0 down, #QPR are in front!



(3-2) #QPRSTO https://t.co/PerFybeONY — QPR FC (@QPR) February 15, 2020

Osayi-Samuel was booked earlier in the first half for a foul and played the entire game, producing two shots on target, successfully attempting two of his three dribbles while missing two big chances in the match as well.

Eze on his path also played the full 90 minutes, having two shots on target like his Anglo-Nigerian teammate and created one big chance.

The 21-year old had solo success with his dribbles, long balls and aerial duels.

The result moves QPR 11 points clear of the relegation zone and up to 16th position.

Both Osayi-Samuel and Eze will be looking to line up again when the Rs travel to on February 22.