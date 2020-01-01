Orlando Pirates: Zinnbauer's comments on Lepasa raise questions

The Buccaneers may have to rely on goals from midfield and even from defence if they are to challenge for the league this season

striker Zakhele Lepasa has made good progress since being thrust into the limelight in the wake of an injury to Gabadinho Mhango.

The 23-year-old has featured in six games for Pirates this season, three in the starting line-up and three off the bench.

He also registered his first goal of the season (adding to two goals in six appearances last season) in Pirates' 3-0 demolition of in a first-leg MTN8 semi-final match two weekends back.

In his most recent outing, Pirates' 2-0 win over Amakhosi in the second leg, Lepasa was again lively and caused several problems for the opposition defence.

His movement and energy was excellent, but there were times when he held onto the ball for too long and should either have shot earlier, or played to a team-mate.

"He sometimes wants to do too much and when he gets a little bit more calm and focused on assisting and working for the team I think we will get a good player from him in the next days, months, he needs a little time," said head coach Josef Zinnauber, as quoted by The Citizen.

Certainly the former TS Galaxy marksman seems a bright prospect for the future. But he's also not ready to carry the goal-scoring burden at a big club like Pirates yet.

The man who can do that - he got 16 league goals last term, is Mhango. But with the Malawian ruled out injured, and another striker Tshegofatso Mabasa still recovering from injury, Bucs appear a bit light up front, especially since allowing Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga to leave.

Mabasa himself is not much different to Lepasa - he did great in the early stages of last season and banged in six goals for Bucs, but is still not fully proven.

Pirates also have the option of Zimbabwean Terrence Dzvukamanja, who looks decent, but did after all only score seven league goals over two seasons with previous club .

So it seems that if Pirates are going to challenge for honours this season - especially in the league and in the 'longer' cups - the Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout, they'll be looking for goals from all over the team.



The good news though is that midfielders such as Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto and Fortune Makaringe are decent scorers, and even defenders such as Thulani Hlatshwayo and Innocent Maela have a knack of getting on the score-sheet.