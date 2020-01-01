Orlando Pirates’ Zinnbauer reveals the impact of interactive fans

The Buccaneers boss has revealed the reasons behind their fine form whilst speaking about his approach

coach Josef Zinnbauer has explained their rich vein of form is partly because he also listens to the supporters who communicate with him.

The Buccaneers manager has revived the Soweto giants as they are yet to lose in seven matches since he took over in December, winning six and drawing once in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Moreover, the German manager has also explained how he improves his players, saying he has a one-on-one approach after training sessions to improve their performances.

“I always speak to the fans and they tell me a lot about the tactics for the club and what we must do to win, and I listen and understand,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“We have fun before, during and after training. We are winning and the players are dancing and putting videos on social media. If we were losing maybe we shouldn’t put them on social media but we are doing well at the moment and we are having fun.

“My approach is to have one on one with the players after training and that helps them improve.”

With the Houghton-based club looking to end their trophy drought, the 49-year-old will target ' scalp in the Nedbank Cup this weekend.

Pirates will welcome the Clever Boys to Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon as they chase their seventh victory in all competitions.

As Zinnbauer is set to lead Pirates for the first time against coach Gavin Hunt’s troops, he could not watch the Braamfontein-based side as Wits saw their match against Black postponed due to heavy rain and lightning on Thursday night.

In other news, Pirates will be without their in-form striker Gabadinho Mhango who is suspended for the Ke Yona clash, but the coach could turn to the likes of Tshegofatsa Mabaso and Zakhele Lepasa to unlock the solid Wits defence.