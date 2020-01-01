Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer refusing to get carried away with PSL title talk ahead of Baroka FC clash

The retired midfielder admitted that the Buccaneers are on the right track as they prepare for their clash with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele

head coach Josef Zinnbauer has refused to get carried away with talk of challenging for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

The Buccaneers have had a promising start to the current 2020/21 season as they are undefeated having recorded two wins and two draws in the league.

They have also reached their maiden major cup final since 2018 after embarrassing their arch-rivals in the MTN8 semi-finals.

Even though Zinnbauer admitted his side is on the right track, the German tactician indicated that it is too early to talk about competing for the league title, having masterminded a 2-1 win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

“Yes, we are on the right track. Last season nobody had belief in us, and we came back to finish third,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“Now four games in a row, yes I’m happy about it, but we have a lot of matches ahead.

"We are now preparing for our next game, and we have FC, who are doing well, and it is always difficult to play against them."

Pirates, who are currently placed third on the league standings, will host Baroka at Orlando Stadium on Saturday as they look to climb to the top of the log.

The 50-year-old tactician stressed the importance of guarding against complacency with 26 league matches left in the current campaign.

“It’s a long season for us, and we don’t speak about places. It is too early to speak about positions,” he said.

“What is important for me is we have our next game against Baroka and the focus shifts to that match."

Zinnbauer understands that Pirates' club management and fans are desperate to win some silverware with the team currently enduring a six-year trophy drought.

“We know everyone associated with the club is hungry for titles, but we are not the only one. This is the fight from other clubs in the league, and we have to improve the squad for the future," he added.

“We will fight for the titles, but it is not easy. We will do our best to make sure we win the titles.”

Pirates are set to take on Bloemfontein in the 2020 MTN8 final on December 12.