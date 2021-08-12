Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer on his starting line-up for MTN8 Soweto Derby clash against Swallows

The 50-year-old tactician believes they will stand a good chance of defeating the Beautiful Birds if they take their chances

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer is determined to ensure his side retains their MTN8 title with a quarter-final clash with their Soweto rivals Swallows FC looming.

The Buccaneers are set to face Beautiful Birds on Saturday at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium where Bucs are undefeated in their last four competitive matches.

Having steered Pirates to their first major trophy since 2014 by clinching last year's MTN8 trophy, Zinnbauer feels that the lucrative tournament is part of pre-season as he is yet to discover his best starting line-up.

"We will see what happens on Saturday but it’s a home game and we expect a win. We won the title last season and like the other clubs in the top eight, we want to win it again," ZIinnbauer told the media.

“Last week we tried to use some of the new players in a friendly game [Carling Black Label Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs] and we changed a few things. Competition for places is open as we have not yet finished the pre-season."

The Soweto giants have strengthed their team by adding defenders Kwanda Mngonyama, defender-come-midfielder Bandile Shandu, and central midfielder Goodman Mosele to Zinnbauer's squad.

“I see the MTN8 as part of the pre-season. Normally only after your second or third league game can you consider it finished," the German tactician continued.

"Especially as we have a lot of players in our squad at the moment and we have to give them all a chance. For me, the MTN8 is not the starting line-up for the next weeks.

"We have a lot of good players, some of them need a little bit more time. There is now good competition in the squad and for places in the starting line-up.”

Pirates and Swallows drew 1-1 twice in the league last season and Zinnbauer has stressed the importance of taking their chances in this weekend's Soweto Derby clash.

"I think we need the goals, we had the chances in the last two games – so did Swallows but I think we were a little bit ahead in chances – but we didn't score and this is the reason we need the goals," he added.

"If we get the goals then we can win the game but [this is not to say that] Swallows made a bad performance. No, it was a good performance.

"Both games were good, the first game had a lot of water on the field, more than is typical, but in the second leg, in the away game they were ahead and we had a little bit of luck as well.

"You need a bit of luck of the draw. We have another chance and if we have chances then I'm happy, but I will be happier if we get the goals and win the game," he explained.

"This is not a league game, though. This is a game that you have to win. We cannot say now that we can draw, it is not possible, we have to go forward and we have to win the game. It is a different game."