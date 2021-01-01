'I'm happy about clean sheet' - Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer lauds defensive display after Maritzburg United win

Abel Mabaso and Thabiso Sesane were among the Bucs players who were praised by the former Hamburger SV manager on the night

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer lauded his side's defensive performance following the Soweto giants' victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday evening.

Two second-half goals from Vincent Pule inspired the Buccaneers to a 2-0 victory over the Team of Choice in the PSL match at Orlando Stadium.

The Buccaneers were without their two first-choice centre backs Thulani Hlatshwayo and Happy Jele, but they produced a good defensive display.

The experienced duo was replaced by defenders Abel Mabaso and Thabiso Sesane, who were both making their maiden starts in the PSL this season.

"Difficult first half. They were very aggressive in the high press. It took a long time for us to come into the game," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

"Second half was much better. The decisions, we brought a little bit more freshness. And then I'm happy we have [Vincent] Pule.

"I saw Pepe [Sesane] was the man of the match. He made a good game. The first game in the starting line-up."

The win saw the Buccaneers return to winning ways after losing to 4-1 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

The German tactician explained why he substituted Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari with the Buccaneers set to face Algerian side ES Setif at Orlando Stadium on April 21.

"The result was important for us after the Sundowns game. We know we have a lot of tired players. We are happy about the result and we are looking forward to our next game," he continued.

"Monare and Ben had a lot of games. Ben was a bit tired in the muscles. We needed him as a player.

"He had two times he could score. We changed a little bit the tactics. Pule was very forward-thinking and the two goals were good."

Pirates reserve team captain Sesane, who will turn 20 next month, was named Man of the Match after impressing in the right-back position

"I'm happy about the clean sheet. Pepe and Tsiki [Ntsikelelo Nyauza] made a good game. Mabaso was a long time out," Zinnbauer added.

"He came back and did well as a fullback and then we changed him to a six and he did well. He can play in both positions. Also [Paseka] Mako was priceless. He runs, he fights, he makes metres.

"The team works as a unit and it's important to keep a clean sheet. We have Wayne [Sandilands] with a lot of experience. Yes, the defence was good today."