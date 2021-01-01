'We don't have striker' - Zinnbauer laments absence of Orlando Pirates trio after TS Galaxy draw

The German tactician cut a frustrated figure after the Buccaneers failed to take their chances against the Rockets

head coach Josef Zinnbauer says his side is missing a 'typical' striker following their draw with TS Galaxy on Tuesday evening.

The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by the Rockets in a match which was played at Orlando Stadium.

The deadlock was broken by Bongani Sam in the 11th minute to hand Pirates the lead, but Masilake Phohlongo levelled matters for Galaxy 10 minutes before the half-hour mark.

"We started the game well, we took our opportunity but then it's one cross and we're asleep in the defence, not one player alone, one, two, three players," Zinnbayer told SuperSport TV.

"Then we work on this, we do our best but in the end we hit the post, the chances that we had, in the moment we don't score but if you don't have goals you don't win the game.

"We can't change the world, we don't have a striker what need [Deon Hotto] did a good work coming from the wing but we need another striker."

Pirates strikers Frank Mhango, Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa are all out nursing injuries and Zinnbauer has been forced to deploy Thembinkosi Lorch as a centre forward.

"You can feel this, you can feel in the box the typical striker like Lepasa, Mabasa, 'Gaba' [Mhango] you have not," he continued.

"But we can't change the world we do our best, Lorch in the last minute so close [to scoring], you see [Bongani] Sam made the goal, a full-back.

"We found the system for this but it's always a foot between the ball and a goal, we have a little bit unlucky in the moment we cannot change, we have to focus on the next game, we have to work on it."

Zinnbauer, who introduced DR Congolese striker Jean-Marc Makusu in the 70th minute, said he will have to work with what he has at his disposal at the moment.

"We have not a lot of training sessions in the last four weeks, it's not possible to say now a striker is here, we have to work with what we have," he added.

"We have good players but the result is not okay for me, it's not enough, the performance yes, the tactics, it's running we had situations to score.

"But at this moment we don't have this power what we need for a goal."

Pirates are set to take on their Soweto rivals in a titanic PSL encounter at FNB Stadium on Saturday.