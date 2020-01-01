Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer insists he doesn't have the edge over Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt

The 50-year-old is hoping to outsmart the Amakhosi mentor in the first Soweto Derby clash of the season

head coach Josef Zinnbauer says he cannot afford to underestimate his counterpart Gavin Hunt.

The Buccaneers are set to host Amakhosi in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Hunt will be taking charge of his maiden Soweto Derby clash after replacing Ernst Middendorp last month.

Zinnbauer had his maiden taste of the biggest match in the national football calendar in February 2020 as Pirates lost 1-0 to Chiefs in a league clash.

However, the German tactician insists his Soweto Derby experience doesn't give him the edge over Hunt.

"They have a top coach, he has a lot of experience, he has won titles in this country," Zinnbauer told the media.

"He led a top team [ ] last year and also fought for the title last season – he was close to [winning] the title.

"And he knows my players exactly, some players were in his team last season and he knows them, he knows their style."

Zinnbauer lauded Hunt, who is a four-time title-winning coach having also coached in the Tshwane Derby featuring and SuperSport United.

"But I think it's a neutral zone for both of us. He [Hunt] has a new squad with a very good game in the last game-day, and he's free for other things," he continued.

"But he has a lot of games in this country and he knows exactly what a derby is; he's not a coach that has no experience, he has a lot of experience.

"Maybe he doesn't have Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates experience, but he has maybe other derbies in his life, and he has a lot of experience."

Zinnbauer faced Hunt's Wits twice last season with Pirates losing on penalties in the Nedbank Cup, while the other encounter which was a league game, ended in a draw.

"I don't think anybody has an advantage in experience, it's a game-day and in such special games," he explained.

"It's important that the players have a 100 percent focus, self-confidence and a game-plan to work towards.

"That's the thing that you have to find as a coach, and then it's always important that the players in the game implement what we want as coaches."