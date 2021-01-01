Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer eyes wins over Enyimba and Al Ahli Benghazi

The 50-year-old was happy with a point against the Black Eagles, who were unable to host Bucs in Algeria due to Covid-19 restrictions in the country

Orlando Pirates head coach Josef Zinnbauer has indicated they are targeting six points from their matches against Enyimba FC and Al Ahli Benghazi after drawing with ES Setif.

The Buccaneers started their Caf Confederation Cup Group A campaign with a 0-0 draw against Algerian giants Setif in Ghana's capital city, Accra on Wednesday night.

Zinnbauer's side will now take on current Nigerian champions Enyimba at home and Libyan side Al Ahli away on March 17 and April 2 respectively in Group A matches.

The German tactician lauded Setif as a team that is good with or without the ball and he explained that they will analyse their performance against the two Caf Champions League winners.

“It was important we start well," Zinnbauer told the club's social media platforms on Thursday.

"We took one point then we will have to see what happened during the game if it was possible for the three points then we have to see what happens in our next home and away games, that’s six points."

“But first we have to think of this game. It wasn’t an easy game. ES Setif is a big club also. They have good quality in their team," he continued.

“They are very good with and without the ball. So, it was a very tough game for us."

The former FC St Gallen manager stated that they were playing under very difficult conditions at Accra Sports Stadium which was formerly named the Ohene Djan Stadium.

“It was a different environment. An environment that is hot, very hot. The grass is very long but it’s not bad. The field, the stadium… you could see it’s a big stadium,” he added.

“And we have to accept this and we had to play. It’s important because the opponent also experienced the same situation. We had to adapt to this and go forward."

Pirates will take on their archrivals Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match at FNB Stadium on March 21 which is four days after they host Enyimba at Orlando Stadium.