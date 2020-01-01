Orlando Pirates' Zinnbauer apologises for 'smaller teams' comment

The 50-year-old coach admits he should have chosen his words wisely in his post-match interview following his side's 0-0 draw against the Students

coach Josef Zinnbauer has issued an apology for the comments he made where he referred to clubs as 'smaller teams' and 'top teams' in his post-match interview following his side's 0-0 draw against .

After Bucs' failure to score for a fourth successive match this past weekend, Zinnbauer said it was tough scoring against the likes of and Wits before saying he wants to see how his charges will perform in their next game against on Tuesday.

However, he referred them to a 'smaller team that is not at the top' and he feels his comments were taken out of context.

"Don't forget we played against a good team in the league, the last game was Sundowns, it was the same, top team in the league. Now we have to see what's coming, a smaller team that is not at the top and then we have to see what will happen," said Zinnbauer in his post-match interview with SuperSport TV on Saturday.

"But it's normal to have a top team and it's not easy to win the game. We do all things, we don't the have the full points and that is not good for us."

The German mentor has since apologised and while English isn't his first language, he admits he should have chosen his words wisely on the day.

"I would like to clarify the comment that I made [on Saturday]. I see that there has been a misunderstanding in the whole situation," Zinnbauer told the Pirates website.

"English is not my first language, but this is no excuse. When this matter was brought to my attention [on Sunday morning], I realized that what I was intending to say and what came out was totally different."

According to Zinnbauer, the reference to top and smaller teams were based on the teams' positions on the PSL log and nothing else.

"My reference to "top" teams and "smaller" teams was to explain the positions these teams currently sit at on the log table. It was never my intention to undermine anybody. All teams in this league are important and I respect all of them equally. I would like to apologise for all those that I may have offended," concluded the Bucs mentor.