Orlando Pirates’ Zinnbauer already focusing on Mamelodi Sundowns

The German tactician is disappointed with his team's goalless draw against Golden Arrows but is already looking forward to Sundowns match

coach Josef Zinnbauer has expressed unhappiness with the windy conditions in their draw against on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers manager said he was unhappy with the result but they can take the point as they look forward to the next game against .

With the German manager looking to bounce back to winning ways, their next opponent is the reigning champions whom they visit in Tshwane.

"For me, it's a good game in another ten days, Sundowns is a top team, they play very good football, it's another game like today hey,” Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

“We're happy to have the game, the supporters came and supported us and we'll do our best.

"We want points and it's a special game for me in the league, we have to focus, I'm happy we can play."

Pirates were looking to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at the hands of in the Soweto derby last weekend, but they failed to find the back of the net at Sugar Ray Xulu against Abafana Bes’thende.

"Ja it was a tough game, we know this before. You see the field, the opponent is very aggressive in the defending, we know this. The performance from my team was not bad, we want three points," he added.

"I think we had in the first half the chance to score but in the second half, with a lot of wind, it's not so easy for the players. It's an away game, we have one point, we want three but it's okay.

"I'm not happy about the result but we take one point to prepare now for the next game."

Pirates beat coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops in the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium and will look to make it two wins this season.