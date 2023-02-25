Celebrated Premier Soccer League coaches Gavin Hunt and Muhsin Ertugral have clashed on the identity of South African football.

There has been debate about the identity of SA football

That has sparked contrasting views from various corners

Hunt and Ertugral have made their views known

WHAT HAPPENED? Earlier this week, a video emerged of Orlando Pirates reserve team players excessively showboating and Hunt responded to that video by describing that clip as “horrifying.”

That is the kind of football previously showcased by players like Thabo Rakhale. Ertugral, who coached Rakhale at Pirates, has come to the defence of the player as he sees nothing wrong with showboating.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach explains why he tolerates such a brand of football.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I wanted Thabo to feel free to take on defenders and to try to eliminate the opponents because he had a great pace,” said Ertrugral as per ThisIsFootball.Africa.

“He had a good eye on the situations under pressure, he was a quick thinker,” Ertugral told Thisisfootball.Africa.

“I found that he’s a kind of player that when he gets the ball around the box, his instincts and technical capacity can unlock any defence. I wanted him to play that way because when he was free, he could manage to eliminate opponents.

“I enjoyed working with such a great talent, though we couldn’t spend more time together at Pirates, because as you know I was not there long.

“He is one of those talents in South Africa who was very talented, and we should look after them. Thabo is one of those great, talented and skilled players. He is a hard-working humble player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Showboating has been a major talking point in South African football. Of late, Golden Arrows midfielder Ntsako Mkahubela has been freely expressing his skills.

That has divided views on the kind of football that is usually seen during township tournaments.

WHAT NEXT FOR SA FOOTBALL? Foreign coaches are yet to embrace showboating and it is to be seen if that kind of football will continue in Soth Africa.